Wayne Doyle recently won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.

The Palmer man decided to take the lump sum and will take home $650,000 before taxes. He didn't say what he had planned for the cash.

S&S Food Mart at 1520 N. Main St. in Palmer, where Doyle purchased the ticket, will receive a $10,000 bonus.

