Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing 18-Year-Old Whose Body Was Found In Connecticut River

Elijah Melendez has been charged in connection with the death of Elis Vizcarrondo from Holyoke
Elijah Melendez has been charged in connection with the death of Elis Vizcarrondo from Holyoke Photo Credit: Facebook/Holyoke Police Department

A 21-year-old man accused of killing an 18-year-old man and dumping his body in the Connecticut River pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with his killing, reports said.

Elijah Melendez, of Holyoke, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in connection with the murder of Elis Vizcarrondo, also of Holyoke, on Monday, Dec. 19, MassLive reports

Melendez was indicted on several charges including murder, carrying a firearm without a license and possessing a firearm without an FID card, the outlet continued. 

Vizcarrondo was found in the Connecticut River in Chicopee after appearing to have been shot to death on Sunday, July 3, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Vizcarrondo was reported missing prior to officers finding his body. 

Melendez was determined to be the suspect behind Vicarrondo's murder and was arrested on July 14, Holyoke Police report. Many in the community were saddened by the news of Vizcarrondo's passing from his family to his sports teams.

"Elis Vizcarrondo was one of the best pitchers and 3rd basemen we had in Holyoke," Holyoke Youth Baseball said on Facebook

"Since you were a baby I was always so attached to you," one family member said on Facebook. "Watching you grow up and you telling me about all your little adventures is going to be what I’m going to miss the most.. you won’t be here physically but I will always carry you in my heart!!!!"

Melendez is being held without bail, MassLive reports. He is expected back in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 20.

