Man Charged With Murdering 18-Year-Old Whose Body Was Found In Connecticut River

Weeks after the body of an 18-year-old was found in the Connecticut River, authorities arrested someone they believe murdered the beloved man from Western Massachusetts.

Elijah Melendez, age 21, of Holyoke, is being held without bail after he was charged in connection with the murder of Elis Vizcarrondo, also of Holyoke on Monday, July 18, Holyoke Police said.

Police found Vizcarrondo, who appeared to have been fatally shot, dumped in the Connecticut River in Chicopee on Sunday, July 3, police said. Vizcarrondo was reported missing prior to officers finding his body.

Melendez was determined as the suspect behind Vicarrondo's death and was arrested on July 14, police said. Many in the community were saddened by the news of Vizcarrondo's passing from his family to his sports teams.

"Elis Vizcarrondo was one of the best pitchers and 3rd basemen we had in Holyoke," Holyoke Youth Baseball said on Facebook.

"Since you were a baby I was always so attached to you," one family member said on Facebook. "Watching you grow up and you telling me about all your little adventures is going to be what I’m going to miss the most.. you won’t be here physically but I will always carry you in my heart!!!!"

The investigation into Vicarrondo's death is ongoing. Melendez is expected back in court on Aug. 22, police said.

