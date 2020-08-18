High-Risk City: All Holyoke Residents Encouraged To Get Free COVID-19 Tests

Holyoke will soon have free COVID-19 testing sites for residents as the city is added to the growing list of “Stop the Spread” communities.

Gov. Charlie Baker said, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, that facilities offering free COVID-19 testing will be added to Holyoke as well as Salem and Saugus.

Several days ago, Holyoke and Granby were identified by state public health officials as Western Massachusetts communities with the highest risk of COVID-19 infection.

The Stop the Spread initiative supports free COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic people in communities where there is a high risk of infection. The idea is that with more testing, health agents will be better able to track the virus and keep it contained.

Residents of the targetted communities are encouraged to get tested even if they do not have any symptoms.

Launched on July 10, there are about 20 cities and towns in the Stop the Spread program including Agawam, Lawrence, Springfield, and Worcester.

Information about when and where the testing will take place will be released soon on the state’s website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.