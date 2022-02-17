Dog Treats Recall Issued Due To Salmonella Threat

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is cautioning pet owners to be aware of a dog treat recall that has been linked to several cases of Salmonella in humans.

Three cases of salmonellosis - infection with the Salmonella bacteria - have been tied to Essex County-based Dog Gone Dog Treats, which are made in Georgetown, which impacted a child and two adults in their 70s.

According to the Department of Public Health, one open bag from a customer and several unopened bags purchased last week all tested positive for Salmonella at the State Public Health Laboratory.

Dog Gone Dog Treats include “chicken chips” and beef liver and sweet potato chips, and are sold at Essex County Co-Op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit Company in Salem, Gimme Chews & Moore in Haverhill, and Animal Krackers in Gloucester.

The treats are dehydrated and not fully cooked, officials noted.

Stores in Massachusetts have been red to remove any existing product from their shelves and no additional product is currently being made.

The most common symptoms of salmonellosis in people are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

Dogs that become ill from salmonella may experience diarrhea that can contain blood or mucus, may seem more tired than usual, and may have a fever or vomit. It is also possible for dogs to have Salmonella infection and not appear sick.

The best way to prevent Salmonella infection from pet food or treats, according to the Department of Public Health, is to:

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water right after handling pet food or treats or having contact with animal feces (stool), especially before preparing, serving, or eating foods or drinks, or before preparing baby bottles;

Store pet food and treats away from where human food is stored or prepared, and away from young children;

Children under 5 should not touch or eat pet food or treats;

Clean and disinfect surfaces that the pet treats may have touched. Salmonella can survive several weeks in dry environments;

Don’t let your dog lick your mouth and face after eating. If you do, wash your hands and any other parts of your body they may have licked with soap and water;

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend feeding raw diets to pets as they have been found to contain germs, including Salmonella, that can make pets and humans sick.

