COVID-19: Where Are The Hotspots? Town-by-town Infection Rates And Trends - Hampden County

There are six Hampden County communities with positive COVID-19 testing rates above 2 percent - is a higher than normal infection rate for Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts 7-day positive COVID-19 test rate is at 1.7 percent, said Gov. Charlie Baker during a daily press conference on the pandemic. Reducing positive test rates to under 2 percent is a state goal.

In Hampden County, Russell is still the municipality with the highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests, countywide, over the past 14 days (16.7 percent for Russell), followed by Chicopee, West Springfield, Holyoke, and Springfield.

The state economy is now in Phase 3 of a four-phase reopening plan. The fourth phase - which would see the reopening of business such as amusement parks, spectator sports venues, bars, and nightclubs - is not slated to launch until after there is a COVID-19 treatment or vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost 1.4 million molecular COVID-19 tests have been administered in Massachusetts and there have been 107,683 cases of infection confirmed statewide, according to state data.

Here is a breakdown of local COVID-19 data: presenting the total number of infections recorded per community since the beginning of the pandemic and the 14-day positive test rate, percent in parenthesis ( ), for the cities and towns in your community:

Russell remains the community with the highest positive COVID-19 test rate in the county. The second highest is Chicopee. Infogr.am by Kristin Palpini

Agawam 483 (2.1)

Blandford <5 (0)

Brimfield 7 (1.1)

Chester <5 (0)

Chicopee 488 (3.1)

East Longmeadow 277 (0.5)

Granville 12 (0)

Hampden 99 (1.1)

Holland 8 (0)

Holyoke 959 (2.6)

Ludlow 132 (1)

Monsoon 43 (0.5)

Montgomery <5 (0)

Palmer 52 (0.6)

Russell 17 (16.7)

Southwick 56 (1.1)

Springfield 2,970 (2.8)

Tolland <5 (0)

Wales <5 (0)

West Springfield 396 (2.9)

Wilbraham 227 (1.2).

