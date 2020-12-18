COVID-19: Town-By-Town Rates And Trends, Hampden County - Dec. 18

Two communities in Hampden County lowered their COVID-19 incident rate and nearly a dozen are below the highest risk category - red, according to the most recent state data.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, Massachusetts Public Health Department released weekly town-by-town datasets that include how many COVID-19 incidents there are per 100,000 residents - the incident rate.

The communities where the rate went down are Southwick and Belchertown.

HIGHEST

Meanwhile, Springfield, Ludlow, Holyoke, Wilbraham, Chicopee, and West Springfield had the highest COVID-19 rates per 100,000 residents. The rates are:

Springfield - 88.7

Ludlow - 87.2

Holyoke - 83.8

Wilbraham - 70.8

Chicopee - 64.9

West Springfield - 57.

In all six of these cities, the rate increased from the previous one and they are all “in the red,” that is to say these communities are in the category for highest risk of infection.

There are now 56 Western and Central Massachusetts communities on Massachusetts' "red" list, including about 11 cities and towns in Hampden County. Massachusetts's color-coded risk system has four levels. They are, from most to least risk, red, yellow, green, gray (low to no risk).

LOWEST

The communities that had the lowest COVID-19 rate in Hampden County are Montgomery, Becket, Plainfield, Blanford, and Ware. Here are their rates:

Montgomery - 8.1

Becket - 15.9

Plainfield - 22.8

Blandford - 23.6

Ware - 24.6.

The towns of Blandford, Plainfield, and Montgomery saw no change in their rate compared to last week, while the rate in Becket increased.

HAMPDEN COUNTY

Below is a rundown of what’s happening in your community, it includes the community’s COVID-19 rate per 100,000 residents, the community’s color-coded risk level, and whether the rate went up, down, or stayed flat:

Agawam 52.4 Red Higher

Becket 15.9 Gray Higher

Belchertown 30.7 Yellow Lower

Blandford 23.6 Gray No change

Brimfield 38.3 Yellow Higher

Chicopee 64.9 Red Higher

E Longmeadow 50.8 Red Higher

Hampden 33.5 Yellow Higher

Holyoke 83.8 Red Higher

Longmeadow 47.3 Yellow Higher

Ludlow 87.2 Red Higher

Monson 29.8 Red Higher

Montgomery 8.1 Gray No change

Palmer 55.6 Red Higher

Plainfield 22.8 Gray No change

Russell 26.4 Gray Higher

Southwick 31.3 Red Lower

Springfield 88.7 Red Higher

Ware 24.6 Yellow Higher

W Springfield 57 Red Higher

Westfield 38.2 Red Higher

Wilbraham 70.8 Red Higher,

Didn't see your community? Want more information? Check out Massachusetts' weekly COVID-19 data reports online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.