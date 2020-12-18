Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Town-By-Town Rates And Trends, Hampden County - Dec. 18

Kristin Palpini
COVID-19
Two communities in Hampden County lowered their COVID-19 incident rate and nearly a dozen are below the highest risk category - red, according to the most recent state data.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, Massachusetts Public Health Department released weekly town-by-town datasets that include how many COVID-19 incidents there are per 100,000 residents - the incident rate.

The communities where the rate went down are Southwick and Belchertown.

HIGHEST

Meanwhile, Springfield, Ludlow, Holyoke, Wilbraham, Chicopee, and West Springfield had the highest COVID-19 rates per 100,000 residents. The rates are:

  • Springfield - 88.7
  • Ludlow - 87.2
  • Holyoke - 83.8
  • Wilbraham - 70.8
  • Chicopee - 64.9
  • West Springfield - 57.

In all six of these cities, the rate increased from the previous one and they are all “in the red,” that is to say these communities are in the category for highest risk of infection.

There are now 56 Western and Central Massachusetts communities on Massachusetts' "red" list, including about 11 cities and towns in Hampden County. Massachusetts's color-coded risk system has four levels. They are, from most to least risk, red, yellow, green, gray (low to no risk).

LOWEST

The communities that had the lowest COVID-19 rate in Hampden County are Montgomery, Becket, Plainfield,  Blanford, and Ware. Here are their rates:

  • Montgomery - 8.1
  • Becket - 15.9
  • Plainfield - 22.8
  • Blandford - 23.6
  • Ware - 24.6.

The towns of Blandford, Plainfield, and Montgomery saw no change in their rate compared to last week, while the rate in Becket increased.

HAMPDEN COUNTY 

Below is a rundown of what’s happening in your community, it includes the community’s COVID-19 rate per 100,000 residents, the community’s color-coded risk level, and whether the rate went up, down, or stayed flat:

  • Agawam   52.4   Red   Higher
  • Becket    15.9 Gray    Higher
  • Belchertown    30.7 Yellow    Lower
  • Blandford    23.6 Gray    No change
  • Brimfield    38.3 Yellow    Higher
  • Chicopee    64.9 Red    Higher
  • E Longmeadow   50.8  Red    Higher
  • Hampden    33.5 Yellow   Higher
  • Holyoke 83.8   Red   Higher
  • Longmeadow    47.3 Yellow   Higher
  • Ludlow    87.2 Red   Higher
  • Monson    29.8 Red   Higher
  • Montgomery   8.1 Gray   No change
  • Palmer    55.6 Red   Higher
  • Plainfield   22.8 Gray   No change
  • Russell   26.4 Gray   Higher
  • Southwick   31.3 Red   Lower
  • Springfield    88.7 Red   Higher
  • Ware   24.6 Yellow   Higher
  • W Springfield     57 Red   Higher
  • Westfield   38.2 Red   Higher
  • Wilbraham   70.8 Red   Higher,

Didn't see your community? Want more information? Check out Massachusetts' weekly COVID-19 data reports online.

