COVID-19: Frigid Temps Causes Closures Of Some Western Mass Testing Sites

Kathy Reakes
Several COVID-19 testing sites are closed due to the frigid weather.
Several COVID-19 testing sites are closed due to the frigid weather. Photo Credit: Tim Mossholder/Pexels

Frigid temperatures in Western Massachusetts have caused the closure of several COVID-19 testing sites.

The sites, all in Hampden County, announced their closures after a wind chill advisory went into effect for the county from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, with temperatures expected in the low single digits.

The sites closing include:

  • AMR at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield
  • The Holyoke Medical Center Auxiliary Conference Center
  • Millside Park in Easthampton
  • The RiverMills Senior Center in Chicopee

In addition to the COVID-19 sites, more than 22 schools and community centers have also closed.

Officials said to check the websites of the closed sites to see when they plan to reopen.

To find a site in Massachusetts near you visit: Mass.gov.

