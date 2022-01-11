COVID-19: Frigid Temps Causes Closures Of Some Western Mass Testing Sites

Frigid temperatures in Western Massachusetts have caused the closure of several COVID-19 testing sites.
The sites, all in Hampden County, announced their closures after a wind chill advisory went into effect for the county from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, with temperatures expected in the low single digits.
The sites closing include:
- AMR at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield
- The Holyoke Medical Center Auxiliary Conference Center
- Millside Park in Easthampton
- The RiverMills Senior Center in Chicopee
In addition to the COVID-19 sites, more than 22 schools and community centers have also closed.
Officials said to check the websites of the closed sites to see when they plan to reopen.
To find a site in Massachusetts near you visit: Mass.gov.
