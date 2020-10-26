COVID-19: Fastest Days Of The Week To Get Tested

If you’re going to get tested for COVID-19 there are some days that are better than others to avoid long waits.

According to daily data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the most popular day of the week to get tested for COVID-19, and thereby the busiest is Monday.

The least busy days to get a COVID-19 test during the week are Wednesday and Friday. Outside of that, the number of people getting tested on the weekend is very low - likely due to fewer testing options being available.

Since at least September, Massachusetts data has shown that Monday and Tuesday are the busiest days for testing. Here are the number of COVID-19 tests taken in Massachusetts over the last week:

Saturday, Oct. 24 - 3,534

Friday, Oct. 23 - 46,111

Thursday, Oct. 22 - 75,581

Wednesday, Oct. 21 - 62,854

Tuesday, Oct. 20 - 86,209

Monday, Oct. 19 - 85,832

Sunday, Oct. 18 - 25,250.

As of Sunday, Oct. 25, there have been 5.7 million COVID-19 tests administered in Massachusets since the start of the pandemic. About 147,000 people in the state have contracted COVID-19 and 9,640 have died, according to the DPH. The positive test rate statewide is 1.5 percent while pockets of communities where the rate is much higher exist.

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, visit the state-run map online. Most COVID-19 tests are covered by health insurance and there are multiple testing sites that offer free tests to people without insurance via Massachusetts’ Stop the Spread campaign.

