News

Alert Issued For Teen Who's Gone Missing In Western Mass

Brina Keir
Brina Keir Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

A teenager has gone missing in the region and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Police in Western Massachusetts have issued an alert regarding the disappearance of Berkshire County resident Brina Keir, age 18, of Pittsfield.

She was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at in a parking lot at Pontoosuc Lake, wearing a red T-shirt and jean shorts.

She is described as being 4-foot-9 with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700 or 413-448-9706 for anonymous tips.

