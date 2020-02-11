Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

AAA Forecasts Fall Gas Prices - Where To Get The Lowest-Price Gas Now

Gas
With fewer people traveling due to COVID-19 restrictions, the price of gas has dropped to under $2 per gallon at gas stations across Central and Western Massachusetts.

On average, national gas prices are 50 cents less than they were at this time last year, according to AAA. 

And the national auto club expects this downward trend to continue through the fall. Further decreases are predicted despite people planning to travel more for fun this season, AAA said, because of the major decline in commuting to work and school brought on by COVID-19. 

“As demand remains low,” AAA said in a statement on Friday, Oct. 29, “drivers should expect pump prices to continue to decline this fall.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.14, according to GasBuddy, a fuel tracking site.

Locally, most Massachusetts cities and large towns have gas stations selling fuel at $2 or less.

Here’s where you can find the lowest-price gas in Worcester, Hampden, and Hampshire counties as of Monday, Nov. 2, according to GasBuddy:

WORCESTER COUNTY

BJ’s, Edman Way, Leominster, $1.74

Miles, Main Street, Leominster, $1.74

Prime Energy, Lunenburg Street, Fitchburg, $1.77

Prime Energy, Main Street, Leominster, $1.79

Prime Energy, Water Street, Fitchburg, $1.79

The least expensive gas available in the city of Worcester is at the Sunoco on Highland Street, $1.97.

HAMPDEN COUNTY

Gulf, Elm Street, Westfield, $1.79

Speedway, Cooley Street; Pride, Parker Street, both of Springfield and both charging $1.83

Costco, Daggett Drive, West Springfield, $1.83

BJ’s, Memorial Drive, Chicopee, $1.83

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

White Wing, Newton Street, South Hadley, $1.87

Diamond Fuel, Federal Street, Belchertown, $1.89

Cumberland Farms, Newton Street, South Hadley, $1.93

Cumberland Farms, Russell Street, Hadley, $1.97

Speedway, King Street, Northampton, $1.95.

