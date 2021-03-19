12-Year-Old, Mother Found Dead In Massachusetts Home

A 12-year-old and her 49-year-old mother were found dead inside a home in Worcester County.

The incident occurred on Ladyslipper Drive in Shrewsbury around 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 19.

Autopsy results on the cause of the deaths are pending, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said in a news conference.

The surviving father and son are not considered suspects, authorities said.

The identities of the two have not yet been released, pending notification of some family members outside the country, Early said.

The incident is believed to be isolated and poses no threat to the public.

