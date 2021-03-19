Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice
12-Year-Old, Mother Found Dead In Massachusetts Home

Joe Lombardi
A news briefing on the incident. Photo Credit: Worcester DA
Ladyslipper Drive in Shrewsbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 12-year-old and her 49-year-old mother were found dead inside a home in Worcester County.

The incident occurred on Ladyslipper Drive in Shrewsbury around 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 19.

Autopsy results on the cause of the deaths are pending, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said in a news conference.

The surviving father and son are not considered suspects, authorities said.

The identities of the two have not yet been released, pending notification of some family members outside the country, Early said.

The incident is believed to be isolated and poses no threat to the public.

To view a briefing on the incident, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

