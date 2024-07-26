Nearly 50 Charges: 3 Officers Hurt, Suspect Crashes Into Cruiser In Springfield

Davey Quinones, 20, faces 46 charges, many of them felonies, after his arrest, Springfield police said.

Police were investigating Quinones for allegedly having an illegal firearm with a 50-round drum magazine when he spotted the surveillance team on Lombard Street around 3:45 p.m. He jumped into a car and sped away, slamming into multiple vehicles as he made his hasty exit, authorities said.

Officers followed him into Agawam over the South End Bridge and onto River Road, where detectives watched him throw a pistol out of his window. A short time later, he crashed into a police cruiser near Route 57 and was arrested, officials said

Officers later retrieved the gun and drum magazine that Quinones threw out.

Three officers were harmed in the incident, but they are expected to make full recoveries, Springfield police said.

Quinones is charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license — second offense

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public road

Possession of a high-capacity magazine

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (five counts)

Assault to kill (five counts)

Leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage (six counts)

Malicious destruction of property of more than $1200 (eight counts)

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (18 counts)

Quinones was previously arrested in January 2022 and convicted of an illegal firearms charge, police said. He was sentenced to two years probation.

