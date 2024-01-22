The Greg Hill Foundation created the fundraiser for the Wilbraham officer with the goal of $5,000, but by Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised nearly $14,000.

The shootout happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, when police were called to 11 Old Carriage Drive in Wilbraham. The suspect barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out before trading shots with three officers.

Michael Ortega, 53, was the gunman, police said, and he is now charged with assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, authorities said.

The residents inside the home escaped through the roof and were helped down by police. Officers flew a drone inside the house through a broken window after the shootout had quieted and found Ortega slumped against a wall with a bullet wound, authorities said.

He was taken to the University of Massachusetts Memorial Hospital for treatment under police escort.

Authorities have not released the name of the 29-year-old officer wounded in the shootout or the extent of his injuries. However, the Greg Hill donation page description said, "It is anticipated that the officer will require surgeries and have a long road to recovery."

The Greg Hill Foundation said it would match up to $5,000 of donations and cover all credit card transaction fees.

Click here for more information on the fundraiser.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.