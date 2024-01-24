Cameron Prosperi, 29, had been with the Wilbraham Police Department for eight months when he was wounded in the line of duty on Saturday, Jan. 20, the department announced on Facebook.

Prosperi and two other officers exchanged fire during a standoff after a man barricaded himself inside a home at 11 Old Carriage Drive in Wilbraham around 8 p.m. Three people who were inside the house escaped through the roof and were helped down by police.

Michael Ortega, 53, was later identified as the gunman, police said, and he is now charged with assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. Ortega was also wounded during the exchange and was later taken to an area hospital under guard for treatment.

Prosperi was also rushed to a hospital. Police have not released any information on his condition or the extent of his injuries.

The Greg Hill Foundation created a fundraiser to help pay for Prosperi's medical bills. As of Wednesday morning, it has raised more than $23,000, more than four times over the original goal of $5,000.

Before joining the Wilbraham Police Department, Prosperi served as a public safety officer at Springfield College.

Click here for more information on the fundraiser.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.