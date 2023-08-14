Man Guilty Of Brutal 2020 Murder In Springfield: DA

Isiah Taylor was found guilty on Friday, Aug. 11, of first-degree murder in the killing of Christopher Fonville, 28, of Springfield, on Chestnut Street on March 16, 2020, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said.

Police were called to Chestnut Street around 11:30 a.m. to reports of gunshots. They found Fonville bleeding from a bullet wound, and responders rushed him to Baystate Medical Center. The extent of his injuries forced doctors to send him to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, but they couldn't save his life.

He died a week after the shooting, authorities said.

Taylor was arrested a day after Fonville died. He was also charged with attempted murder and carjacking in two unrelated cases when he was busted, authorities said.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni thanked police and Assistant DA Michael Cashman, who prosecuted the case.

“I hope that this verdict brings some degree of justice to Mr. Fonville’s family," Gulluni added in a news release.

A judge will sentence Taylor on Thursday.

