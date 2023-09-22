A Few Clouds 58°

SHARE

Man Accused Of Holyoke Murder Captured In Puerto Rico: DA

A 22-year-old man accused of a fatal shooting in Hampden County before escaping to Puerto Rico will be brought back to face justice three months later, authorities said. 

Aleq Rodrigues
Aleq Rodrigues Photo Credit: Hampden District Attorney
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Aleq Rodrigues, of Holyoke, is charged with murder in the killing of 30-year-old Edgar Soto-Irizarry on June 22, the Hampden County District Attorney said.  

Soto-Irizarry was found in an apartment building in the 300 block of Appleton Street just before 9:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call after someone heard a gunshot, police said. He died at the scene. 

Investigators said evidence led them to believe Rodrigues had pulled the trigger, but he had fled to Puerto Rico soon after the killing. 

Holyoke and Mass State police began working with Puerto Rican officials to find him. He was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 21, authorities said. 

He remains in Puerto Rice as US officials prepare extradition paperwork. He will be arraigned once he returns. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE