Ludlow Man Tries To Lure 2 Girls Into His Car After Following Them From Store: Police

Michael Wilson was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 6, after police were called to 65 East St. to reports of a man watching two underage girls, Ludlow police said. They found his car facing the wrong direction and blocking traffic as he spoke to the children's mothers on the sidewalk.

A preliminary investigator found that Wilson watched the girls as they shopped at Walgreens at 54 East Street and then approached them in the parking lot to lure them into his Toyota Camry, police said.

Wilson is charged with enticement of a child under 16 and disorderly conduct, police said. He was being held on a $15,040 cash bail.

