From MLK To National Popcorn Day - Upcoming January Celebrations

You may still be recuperating from New Year’s celebrations, but January has even more fun times and moments for reflection in store.
From the weird to the solemn, here are the national and unofficial holidays, anniversaries, annual awareness campaigns, and major events coming up in January 2021, according to National Day and the U.S. Census Bureau.
- Jan. 1 If you are still recuperating, maybe a little hair of the dog will cure you. In addition to being New Year’s Day, is also National Bloody Mary Day and National Polar Bear Plunge Day
- Jan. 2 National Science Fiction Day - Celebrate by eating Reese’s Pieces or reading some Isaac Asimov
- Jan. 6 Epiphany also known as Three Kings Day - the final day of the Christian Christmas holiday season
- Jan. 7 National Bobblehead Day - the first one was celebrated in 2015 and the first bobbleheads on record date back to the 1700s and were called “temple nodders”
- Jan. 8 Elvis Presley’s birthday
- Jan. 9 National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day - Did you know the first police force was established in 1905 in Pennsylvania? You do now.
- Jan. 11 National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
- Jan. 13 National Gluten-Free Day - About 2.5 million Americans have Celiac Disease, which is marked by a severe reaction to gluten (It’s also National Rubber Ducky Day)
- Jan. 14 National Dress Up Your Pet Day - If you needed an excuse, now you have one
- Jan. 18 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, national holiday
- Jan. 19 National Popcorn Day - Everyone loves popcorn, but if it’s kettle corn women are roughly 30 percent more likely to enjoy it than men, National Day says
- Jan. 23 National Pie Day - It’s sponsored by the American Pie Council (Unlike National Pi Day, this one has nothing to do with math)
- Jan. 25 Burns Night - A celebration of Scottish poet Robert Burns who wrote the New Year’s Eve anthem “Aud Lang Syne.” It is also Have Fun at Work Day and Opposite Day
- Jan. 26 Australia Day - Celebrating Australia's settlement in 1788
- Jan. 27 International Holocaust Remembrance Day - Hitler and Nazi Germany murdered two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population from 1941-1945. The day is meant for reflection on the horrific genocide so that no one forgets and it never happens again
- Jan. 28 National Kazoo Day
- Jan. 31 Grammy Awards
