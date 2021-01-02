From MLK To National Popcorn Day - Upcoming January Celebrations

You may still be recuperating from New Year’s celebrations, but January has even more fun times and moments for reflection in store.

From the weird to the solemn, here are the national and unofficial holidays, anniversaries, annual awareness campaigns, and major events coming up in January 2021, according to National Day and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Jan. 1 If you are still recuperating, maybe a little hair of the dog will cure you. In addition to being New Year’s Day , is also National Bloody Mary Day and National Polar Bear Plunge Day

If you are still recuperating, maybe a little hair of the dog will cure you. In addition to being , is also and Jan. 2 National Science Fiction Day - Celebrate by eating Reese’s Pieces or reading some Isaac Asimov

- Celebrate by eating Reese’s Pieces or reading some Isaac Asimov Jan. 6 Epiphany also known as Three Kings Day - the final day of the Christian Christmas holiday season

also known as - the final day of the Christian Christmas holiday season Jan. 7 National Bobblehead Day - the first one was celebrated in 2015 and the first bobbleheads on record date back to the 1700s and were called “temple nodders”

- the first one was celebrated in 2015 and the first bobbleheads on record date back to the 1700s and were called “temple nodders” J an. 8 Elvis Presley’s birthday

Jan. 9 National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day - Did you know the first police force was established in 1905 in Pennsylvania? You do now.

- Did you know the first police force was established in 1905 in Pennsylvania? You do now. Jan. 11 National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Jan. 13 National Gluten-Free Day - About 2.5 million Americans have Celiac Disease, which is marked by a severe reaction to gluten (It’s also National Rubber Ducky Day )

- About 2.5 million Americans have Celiac Disease, which is marked by a severe reaction to gluten (It’s also ) Jan. 14 National Dress Up Your Pet Day - If you needed an excuse, now you have one

- If you needed an excuse, now you have one Jan. 18 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day , national holiday

, national holiday Jan. 19 National Popcorn Day - Everyone loves popcorn, but if it’s kettle corn women are roughly 30 percent more likely to enjoy it than men, National Day says

- Everyone loves popcorn, but if it’s kettle corn women are roughly 30 percent more likely to enjoy it than men, National Day says Jan. 23 National Pie Day - It’s sponsored by the American Pie Council (Unlike National Pi Day, this one has nothing to do with math)

- It’s sponsored by the American Pie Council (Unlike National Pi Day, this one has nothing to do with math) Jan. 25 Burns Night - A celebration of Scottish poet Robert Burns who wrote the New Year’s Eve anthem “Aud Lang Syne.” It is also Have Fun at Work Day and Opposite Day

- A celebration of Scottish poet Robert Burns who wrote the New Year’s Eve anthem “Aud Lang Syne.” It is also Have Fun at Work Day and Opposite Day Jan. 26 Australia Day - Celebrating Australia's settlement in 1788

- Celebrating Australia's settlement in 1788 Jan. 27 International Holocaust Remembrance Day - Hitler and Nazi Germany murdered two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population from 1941-1945. The day is meant for reflection on the horrific genocide so that no one forgets and it never happens again

Hitler and Nazi Germany murdered two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population from 1941-1945. The day is meant for reflection on the horrific genocide so that no one forgets and it never happens again Jan. 28 National Kazoo Day

Jan. 31 Grammy Awards

