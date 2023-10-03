Fair 70°

Know This Truck? Stabbing Suspect Used It To Escape Holyoke Attack: Police

Police are asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a grey Dodge Ram that sped away from a stabbing Tuesday morning, Oct. 3., in Hampden County. 

Holyoke police are searching for this Dodge Ram. Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The stabbing happened on Meadowbrook Drive in Holyoke, but police have not released any details on the victim or their condition. Officers gave medical aid at the scene, but it's unclear if they took the wounded to a hospital. 

Officers said the pick-up truck was seen speeding away from the stabbing. 

The truck has a Maryland license plate with the number 1FD4727. 

Authorities ask anyone who sees this truck or knows the owner to contact the police at (413) 536-6431. 

Investigators do not believe this was a random attack and say there is no ongoing threat to the community. 

