Jalal Williams, of Chicopee, was arrested and charged with the murder of a 34-year-old Chicopee man on Feb. 3, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said.

Police were called to the 100 block of Springfield Street around 10 a.m. They found 34-year-old Marquis Newson, of Chicopee, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed Newton to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died two days later.

Authorities did not say what linked Williams to the killing.

Police continue to investigate Newson's shooting death.

