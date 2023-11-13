Holyoke Community Rallies To Save Greek Place As Owners Face Eviction After 40 Years

“When I read it, I couldn’t believe it,” owner Maria Muche told MassLive, in shock. “This is not real. And I put it in the seat next to me. Two days later, I went back in my car, saw the letter, and read it. It started sinking in.”

Muche haș run the business since Dec. 13, 1979, according to The Greek Place’s Facebook page. But Pyramid Management Group had other goals to expand the mall.

“When a business’ actions no longer align with their lease obligations, we must respond accordingly,” the company said in a statement, according to MassLive.

The Greek Place ran on a month-to-month, or tenant-at-will agreement, since Jan. 31, 2021.

The eviction notice, which Muche received on Oct. 20, asked the restaurant owners for a “prompt and orderly withdrawal from the shopping center with the mall’s general manager.”

Like many restaurants in California and elsewhere, The Greek Place faced challenges during the pandemic, including restrictions on takeout operations and infrastructure issues at the mall, said Muche’s son, Antonios Pitaridis.

Following the eviction notice, the community came together in support of The Greek Place.

One of the first people to share the news of the restaurant’s closure was LizbethLux, a Western Massachusetts-based fashion blogger.

“As an immigrant who worked endless hours to support two kids and prosper as a woman owned business, she is sad and disappointed they are doing this after 40 years in business!” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I just left there and we both had tears. We have been eating there since before I had children and her rice is my older son’s favorite food!”

Another commenter, who claimed she used to work at The Greek Place after graduating from high school, encouraged others to take action.

“The name of the general manager is Lynn Gray. Her email is. LynnGray@Pyramidmg.com and of course, general information for the mall is info@holyokemall.com,” they wrote. “Knowing Maria and her love for this restaurant and her customers, I feel I have at least have to try to do something.”

Muche and Pitaridis are looking to relocate The Greek Place, but said they want to stay in the Western Massachusetts area.

City officials also told the family that they want the restaurant to stay in Holyoke.

