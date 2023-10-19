Grover St. Fatal Fire: 'Person Of Interest' Sought By Springfield Police

The fire at 118 Grover Street in Springfield began around 5 a.m. on the front porch beneath the bedroom of Janayrah "Nany" Rivera, 18, Springfield police said. A fundraiser for her said she was trapped in the room as the flames licked up the walls. Her sister received third-degree burns and will likely need three to four skin graft surgeries.

Another person inside the house was resuscitated by paramedics, and three dogs died in the blaze, authorities said.

Springfield police released a photo of someone in the area at the time of the fire. They are considering them as a person of interest.

Investigators ask anyone who lives near Grover Street and has security cameras to check them from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.

