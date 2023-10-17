GoFundMe For Teen Killed In Springfield Fire Tops $20K Goal; Fundraising Continues For Sister

Janayrah "Nany" Rivera was killed, others were seriously injured, and three dogs died in a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a home on Grover Street just before 5:30 a.m., according to firefighters. It's unclear what sparked the blaze, but firefighters had it under control in under 20 minutes, officials said.

Janayrah's sister posted on the GoFundMe that the fire began on the home's porch, just below Janayrah's bedroom, where she was trapped inside. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she died later that day. Janaiyah, her older sister, was airlifted to a Boston hospital with third-degree burns, the fundraiser said.

Jailyne Rivera, Nany's oldest sister, organized the fundraiser. She also shared updates about her family on her Facebook page.

Janayrah, known as Nany (our family nickname for her) turned 18 in May. She was a 2023 graduate of Putnam High School and was pursuing her career in Early Childhood as a Daycare teacher at New Horizon Daycare. Nany was a funny, spontaneous, bright young lady and she loved her family and was ready for her future outside of high school.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $23,000 of its $20,000 goal. The money will go toward Janayrah's funeral. But the money raised beyond that will go to Janaiyah, who will need three to four skin graph surgeries.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

