Girl, 10, Shot In Springfield Murder-Suicide Has Died, Her Mother Says

Aubrianna Lynn was shot on Monday, Aug. 14, along with her 12-year-old sister and grandmother, Kim Fairbanks, at their home at 174 Berkshire Ave., Springfield police said. Their upstairs neighbor Victor Nieves, who knew the family well, pulled the trigger before killing himself, police said.

Stephanie Croteau, the girl's mother, posted on Facebook that the 10-year-old was in heaven dancing with her grandmother, who was also killed in the senseless attack.

At 12:56pm, my princess Aubrianna Lynn's heart stopped beating. It was peaceful, she was not in any pain. She was surrounded by her family. My whole heart has been completely ripped out of my chest. It's shattered. It hurts. The pain I feel is unbearable. You were the lightness to everyone's darkness. You always were able to put a smile on everyone's face. My baby. My love . My little Nani. You came into this world fight and you left this world fighting. There's nothing I really have to say because I am just so heartbroken and I am so speechless. I never imagined I would have had to bury one of my children.

Aubrianna Lynn held on for days following the shooting. She was taken to Boston Children's Hospital, where doctors operated on her, but they could not save her life. The family had a priest baptize the girl in her hospital bed on Wednesday, Facebook posts show.

Aubrianna's older sister was in stable condition at Baystate Medical Center. Their 5-year-old brother was not injured in the shooting.

Police have not found any motive for the killing. Nieves had no history of violent offenses. Initial reports suggest he forced his way into the home just after 2:30 p.m. and opened fire.

In the days before the killing, Nieves posted a photo of a fresh tattoo on his forearm, written in his daughter's handwriting, calling him the "best dad ever."

Croteau posted on Facebook that she and Nieves were friends. They were neighbors at the multi-family home, and he had even babysat for her in the past.

I trusted you with my life. For 4 whole years I TRUSTED YOU. YOU'VE WATCHED MY CHILDREN! YOU LITERALLY RODE FOR THEM ! I JUST DONT FUCKING UNDERSTAND WHY THE FUCK MY FAMILY!?!?! WE DID EVERYTHING FOR YOU MY DUDE EVERYTHING. WE WAS THERE FOR YOU WHEN YOU WAS AT YOUR LOWEST HOW THE FUCK DID I LET THIS HAPPEN

A GoFundMe was created to help pay for Fairbank's funeral and cover the girls' medical bills.

