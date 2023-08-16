Springfield Murder-Suicide: Community Rallies To Support Family Rocked By Tragedy

Kim Fairbanks, age 52, of Springfield, was murdered just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday by her upstairs neighbor, Victor Nieves, Springfield police said.

The 34-year-old gunman forced his way into her apartment at 174 Berkshire Ave. and shot her and her two granddaughters, ages 12 and 10. Her 5-year-old grandson was also at the multi-family home, but he was not injured.

Nieves also killed the family's dog before killing himself. It's unclear why he did this.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni called the killings "unequivocally one of the most heinous and cowardly acts to which I’ve had to bear witness."

Natalie Cardona, a friend of Fairbanks' daughter, Stephanie Croteau, created the GoFundMe on Tuesday to help alleviate some of the financial burden from the tragedy.

Hi everyone, I am starting this GoFundMe with permission from the family, to cover funeral expenses for Stephanies mother & cover medical expenses for her daughter who’s currently still fighting for her life they are grateful for anything even if it’s just a SHARE☝I didn’t want to write much because I’m sure everyone’s seen.. But let’s help this family out in a time of need, ms Kim deserve a beautiful service as well as her daughter who’s a warrior

The campaign had raised nearly $8,000 of its $25,000 goal Tuesday evening.

Memorials on social media called Kim Fairbanks funny and sassy, the family protector, hard-working, and a grandmother who would do anything for her grandchildren.

