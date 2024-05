Crews rushed to the scene just before 4 a.m. to a train stopped by Park Street that had caught fire. Firefighters had to use dry chemical extinguishers rather than hoses until they could be sure the power had been cut.

Once they had confirmed the power was out, they could bring in the hoses to finish the job.

The cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

