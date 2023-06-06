Family Fears For Safety Of Missing Westfield Woman

Kali Sullivan, 33, of Westfield, disappeared on May 14 when her family believes she was in the Boston area.

Sullivan has a history of mental health and substance abuse issues, and her family worries she could be in danger.

Police described Sullivan as five feet, three inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators ask anyone with information about her disappearance to contact Westfield detective Tsatsos at (413)-642-9385 or a.tsatsos@cityofwestfield.org.

