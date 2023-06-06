Smoke 69°

Family Fears For Safety Of Missing Westfield Woman

Police in Westfield are asking for the public's help to find a woman who's been missing for more than two weeks as her family worries she could be in danger, authorities said. 

Kali Sullivan, 33, of Westfield, has been missign since May 14, police said.
Josh Lanier
Kali Sullivan, 33, of Westfield, disappeared on May 14 when her family believes she was in the Boston area. 

Sullivan has a history of mental health and substance abuse issues, and her family worries she could be in danger. 

Police described Sullivan as five feet, three inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. 

Investigators ask anyone with information about her disappearance to contact Westfield detective Tsatsos at (413)-642-9385 or a.tsatsos@cityofwestfield.org.

