Connecticut 17-Year-Old Killed In Blanford Crash

The 17-year-old girl, who was not identified, died just after the 2 p.m. wreck on North Blanford Road in Blanford, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said.

Blanford is about 45 minutes west of Springfield.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the crash or how many vehicles were involved. No other fatalities were reported.

Blanford firefighters and police closed North Blanford Road for several hours Sunday as they cleaned and cleared the scene.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the wreck. More details will be released later.

