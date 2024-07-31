James Menard, of Chicopee, was killed on Thursday, July 25, after another driver crashed into his car along Memorial Drive in Chicopee, pinning him inside, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. A passenger in Menard's car suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Firefighters cut him from the car and rushed him to an area hospital, but doctors could not save Menard's life.

Andrew Wilkins, 37, was arrested and charged with operation while under the influence of alcohol causing serious injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of personal injury, and speeding, the prosecutor said.

A judge ordered Wilkins held on a $7,500 bail with the condition that he wear an alcohol monitor if he is released, authorities continued.

He will return to court on September 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.