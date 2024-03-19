Chicopee Dad Of Springfield School Shooter, Attacker Arrested For Role In Incident: Police

Dana Dudley, 45, of Chicopee, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, and armed breaking and entering daytime for a felony putting a person in fear, Springfield police said.

Investigators said Dana Dudley, his son Chantz Dudley, Josiah Livingston, and a juvenile female student were standing outside of the High School of Science and Technology in Springfield on March 11, police said.

A teacher cracked open a security door around 2:10 p.m. to tell them they could not be there and needed to leave. The quartet pushed their way inside and attacked someone inside the school, police said.

Chantz Dudley pistol-whipped one person and fired a bullet, but no one was shot, police said. Police did not say how badly the victim was hurt.

Livingston was arrested at the school.

Dana Dudley was detained by school staff with a knife, but after the shooting, he sped away with his son and the female student, police said.

Chantz Dudley was arrested last week. He faces a litany of charges.

Chicopee police arrested Dana Dudley on Tuesday and transported him to Springfield for arraignment. Dana Dudley's mugshot will be made available following his booking.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.