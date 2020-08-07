Town-by-Town: 350 Employee COVID-19 Complaints Filed Against WMass, Worcester Co.s

Massachusetts has received hundreds of employee complaints alleging their workplaces are not meeting state safety and compensation standards during COVID-19.
In March, the Massachusetts Attorney General started tracking worker complaints related to COVID-19. As of Friday, Aug. 7, Massachusetts workers had filed about 350 complaints against employers.
The most heavily represented industry on the list is hospitals/nursing homes - over 50 complaints.
The most common complaint was the nonpayment of wages. Of the complaints, 38 said they were retaliated against for coming forward with a grievance.
In addition to hospitals and nursing homes, industries that received the most complaints include child care/education. construction, government agencies, manufacturing, restaurants, and retail establishments,
Not all complaints are investigated, the AG noted. If an employer is found to have violated state employment laws, they can face: a waring, civil citation, paying unpaid wages, or criminal charge.
In Western Massachusetts, companies, where employees made COVID-19-related complaints to the state, include:
Agawam - Genesis Healthcare Heritage Hall East
Chicopee - FedEx Ground, Stop and Shop, Pilgrim Interiors, Dielectrics UFP, Aldi, and Baystate Restoration Group
Fitchburg - JP Electric and Son
Gardner - Data Guide Cable
Hatfield - Birchstone Management
Holyoke - UPI
Leominster- Carbon Composites, Donahue Limousine Services
Longmeadow - Max Burger Longmeadow
Milford - GQR/State of Massachusetts/Wynden, Amazon warehouse, Salmon VNA and Hospice
Monson - CLG and Associates, Hollistics Industries
Oxford- Medical Solutions, Ted Soini Land Clearing
Shrewsbury - TLC the Lawn Company, Panera Bread
Southwick - Internal Security Associates
Springfield - Springfield Boys and Girls Clubs, Loomis Communities/Loomis Lakeside, MIG/Hirschbach, Mass Mutual and Richco Janitor Services
Uxbridge - Lenze Americans
Webster - Fallon Summit Senior Care
Westborough - Salmon Health and Retirement, Terrascaping Construction dba Stonefire Outdoor Living, DHL eCommerce
Westfield - Staples
Whately - Oliver Rich, Yankee Candle (Newell)
Worcester - Murida dba Rotmans Furniture, Ollies Bargain Outlet, Gala Supermarket, Expert Staffing, Robert Erickson/Central Security, Fontaine Brothers, Autism Learning Partners
