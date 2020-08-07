Town-by-Town: 350 Employee COVID-19 Complaints Filed Against WMass, Worcester Co.s

Massachusetts has received hundreds of employee complaints alleging their workplaces are not meeting state safety and compensation standards during COVID-19.

In March, the Massachusetts Attorney General started tracking worker complaints related to COVID-19. As of Friday, Aug. 7, Massachusetts workers had filed about 350 complaints against employers.

The most heavily represented industry on the list is hospitals/nursing homes - over 50 complaints.

The most common complaint was the nonpayment of wages. Of the complaints, 38 said they were retaliated against for coming forward with a grievance.

In addition to hospitals and nursing homes, industries that received the most complaints include child care/education. construction, government agencies, manufacturing, restaurants, and retail establishments,

Not all complaints are investigated, the AG noted. If an employer is found to have violated state employment laws, they can face: a waring, civil citation, paying unpaid wages, or criminal charge.

In Western Massachusetts, companies, where employees made COVID-19-related complaints to the state, include:

Agawam - Genesis Healthcare Heritage Hall East

Chicopee - FedEx Ground, Stop and Shop, Pilgrim Interiors, Dielectrics UFP, Aldi, and Baystate Restoration Group

Fitchburg - JP Electric and Son

Gardner - Data Guide Cable

Hatfield - Birchstone Management

Holyoke - UPI

Leominster- Carbon Composites, Donahue Limousine Services

Longmeadow - Max Burger Longmeadow

Milford - GQR/State of Massachusetts/Wynden, Amazon warehouse, Salmon VNA and Hospice

Monson - CLG and Associates, Hollistics Industries

Oxford- Medical Solutions, Ted Soini Land Clearing

Shrewsbury - TLC the Lawn Company, Panera Bread

Southwick - Internal Security Associates

Springfield - Springfield Boys and Girls Clubs, Loomis Communities/Loomis Lakeside, MIG/Hirschbach, Mass Mutual and Richco Janitor Services

Uxbridge - Lenze Americans

Webster - Fallon Summit Senior Care

Westborough - Salmon Health and Retirement, Terrascaping Construction dba Stonefire Outdoor Living, DHL eCommerce

Westfield - Staples

Whately - Oliver Rich, Yankee Candle (Newell)

Worcester - Murida dba Rotmans Furniture, Ollies Bargain Outlet, Gala Supermarket, Expert Staffing, Robert Erickson/Central Security, Fontaine Brothers, Autism Learning Partners

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.