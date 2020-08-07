Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

Town-by-Town: 350 Employee COVID-19 Complaints Filed Against WMass, Worcester Co.s

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Massachusetts has received hundreds of employee complaints alleging their workplaces are not meeting state safety and compensation standards during COVID-19.
Massachusetts has received hundreds of employee complaints alleging their workplaces are not meeting state safety and compensation standards during COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Massachusetts has received hundreds of employee complaints alleging their workplaces are not meeting state safety and compensation standards during COVID-19.

In March, the Massachusetts Attorney General started tracking worker complaints related to COVID-19. As of Friday, Aug. 7, Massachusetts workers had filed about 350 complaints against employers.

The most heavily represented industry on the list is hospitals/nursing homes - over 50 complaints.

The most common complaint was the nonpayment of wages. Of the complaints, 38 said they were retaliated against for coming forward with a grievance.

In addition to hospitals and nursing homes, industries that received the most complaints include child care/education. construction, government agencies, manufacturing, restaurants, and retail establishments,

Not all complaints are investigated, the AG noted. If an employer is found to have violated state employment laws, they can face: a waring, civil citation, paying unpaid wages, or criminal charge.

In Western Massachusetts, companies, where employees made COVID-19-related complaints to the state, include:

Agawam - Genesis Healthcare Heritage Hall East

Chicopee - FedEx Ground, Stop and Shop, Pilgrim Interiors, Dielectrics UFP, Aldi, and Baystate Restoration Group

Fitchburg - JP Electric and Son

Gardner - Data Guide Cable

Hatfield - Birchstone Management

Holyoke - UPI

Leominster- Carbon Composites, Donahue Limousine Services

Longmeadow - Max Burger Longmeadow

Milford - GQR/State of Massachusetts/Wynden, Amazon warehouse, Salmon VNA and Hospice

Monson - CLG and Associates, Hollistics Industries

Oxford- Medical Solutions, Ted Soini Land Clearing

Shrewsbury - TLC the Lawn Company, Panera Bread

Southwick - Internal Security Associates

Springfield - Springfield Boys and Girls Clubs, Loomis Communities/Loomis Lakeside, MIG/Hirschbach, Mass Mutual and Richco Janitor Services

Uxbridge - Lenze Americans

Webster - Fallon Summit Senior Care

Westborough - Salmon Health and Retirement, Terrascaping Construction dba Stonefire Outdoor Living, DHL eCommerce

Westfield - Staples

Whately - Oliver Rich, Yankee Candle (Newell)

Worcester - Murida dba Rotmans Furniture, Ollies Bargain Outlet, Gala Supermarket, Expert Staffing, Robert Erickson/Central Security, Fontaine Brothers, Autism Learning Partners

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.