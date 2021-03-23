Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

COVID-19: Popular Western Mass Mall Reopens Food Court Seating

Zak Failla
Holyoke Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Inside the Holyoke Mall (photo was taken pre-pandemic) Photo Credit: User:Sprew, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
The dining options at the Holyoke Mall Photo Credit: Holyoke Mall

A popular Massachusetts mall is lifting some COVID-19 restrictions that were put in place at the food court as the state continues its recovery from the winter wave of the virus.

Officials announced that beginning on Monday, March 22, seating at the Holyoke Mall's food court would be restored after the mall was forced to transition to takeout-only during the pandemic.

There are currently seven restaurants at the mall: Cajun Cafe, Charley’s Philly Steaks, EA Teriyaki, McDonald’s, Smoothie Island, The Greek Place, and Wings Express, with a Sbarro location set to open soon.

While it is open to in-person dining and seating, the food court will also continue to provide takeout and curbside pickup options for diners.

 “With safety as the highest priority at the shopping center, we are thrilled that we’ll be able to provide guests with seating to enjoy their meals purchased in the food court,” Bill Rogalski, the general manager for Holyoke Mall, said in a statement.

“Not only does this make the guest’s experience more enjoyable, but it also makes them more likely to visit the food court, which was previously only open for takeout.”

