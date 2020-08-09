Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

$300 More Per Worker: MA Increasing Employer Contributions To Unemployment Fund

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Massachusetts employees are going to cost business owners another $300 each come April.
Massachusetts employees are going to cost business owners another $300 each come April. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Massachusetts employees are going to cost business owners another $300 each come April.

In an effort to restore the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund amid COVID-19’s drain on the economy, a tax increase of about $300 per employee is set to start in April, according to the Boston Business Journal.

The trust fund is facing a multibillion-dollar deficit due to a wave of unemployment brought on by the pandemic. Money is also dwindling because contributions were decreased during the Great Recession of 2008 to help small businesses stay afloat.

The new assessment - which will cost employers an average of $300 per employee - will hit business owners in the spring, but another increase is planned at a smaller rate in 2024.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.