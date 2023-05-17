A Few Clouds and Breezy 53°

Bill Burr Adds Second MassMutual Show After First Quickly Sells Out

Anyone who missed their chance to snag a ticket for Bill Burr's show at the MassMutual Center in August will have another shot to see the caustic comedian perform live. 

Bill Burr, the Natick-native stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and podcaster, announced he would add another show in Springfield on Oct. 1 after the first quickly sold out.
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The venue announced this week that Burr would return to Springfield by popular demand for a second performance. 

Burr will now perform his "Bill Burr Live" tour at MassMutual on Aug. 12 and Oct. 1. Presale tickets for the later show are on sale Wednesday, May 17, and Thursday, with the remaining seats available beginning Friday. 

Tickets will range from $75 to $155. 

Cell phones, cameras, and recording devices are strictly prohibited during the performance and must be checked before entering the theater. 

It's a busy year for Burr. Outside of his tour, the in-demand comedian will star in the animated Adam Sandler film "Leo" on Netflix, which is set to release on Nov. 22. His movie "Old Dads," a film he co-wrote, stars in, and is his directorial debut, will also debut later this year. 

Fans can also catch him on his Monday Morning Podcast

Click here to learn more about Burr's performances at the MassMutual Center. Click here to purchase tickets. 

