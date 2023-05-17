Bill Burr Adds Second MassMutual Show After First Quickly Sells Out

The venue announced this week that Burr would return to Springfield by popular demand for a second performance.

Burr will now perform his "Bill Burr Live" tour at MassMutual on Aug. 12 and Oct. 1. Presale tickets for the later show are on sale Wednesday, May 17, and Thursday, with the remaining seats available beginning Friday.

Tickets will range from $75 to $155.

Cell phones, cameras, and recording devices are strictly prohibited during the performance and must be checked before entering the theater.

It's a busy year for Burr. Outside of his tour, the in-demand comedian will star in the animated Adam Sandler film "Leo" on Netflix, which is set to release on Nov. 22. His movie "Old Dads," a film he co-wrote, stars in, and is his directorial debut, will also debut later this year.

Fans can also catch him on his Monday Morning Podcast.

Click here to learn more about Burr's performances at the MassMutual Center. Click here to purchase tickets.

