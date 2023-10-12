Mostly Cloudy 69°

Accused Western Mass Killer Who Fled To Puerto Rico Won't Be Running Anywhere Anytime Soon: DA

A 22-year-old Holyoke man accused of a fatal shooting in the summer before fleeing to Puerto Rico is back in Massachusetts and was denied bail at his arraignment Thursday, Oct. 12, authorities said. 

Aleq Rodriguez
Aleq Rodriguez Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Department
Josh Lanier
Aleq Rodriguez is charged with murder in the killing of Edgar Soto-Irizarry on June 22, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said. The judge at his arraignment ordered him held without bail and revoked his bail from an open firearms case. 

Police were called to an apartment building in the 300 block of Appleton Street just before 9:30 a.m., where they found 30-year-old Soto-Irizarry near death. Police and paramedics tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived. 

Investigators said evidence at the scene pointed to Rodriguez pulling the trigger, but he was gone shortly after the shooting. Flight records showed he flew to Puerto Rico just days after the killing. 

The Mass State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and Holyoke Police Department began working with authorities in Puerto Rico to locate Rodriguez on the island. 

US Marshals arrested him on Sept. 21, leading to his return to Massachusetts to stand trial. 

