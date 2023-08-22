10-Year-Old Girl Killed In Springfield Rampage Died Protecting Her Family: Obit

Aubrianna Lynn was shot on Aug. 14, along with her 12-year-old sister and grandmother, Kim Fairbanks, at their home at 174 Berkshire Ave., Springfield police said. Their upstairs neighbor Victor Nieves pulled the trigger before killing himself, police said.

Aubrianna Lynn died three days after at Boston Children's Hospital after days in intensive care.

Her mother, Stephanie Croteau, announced the news on Facebook.

She was the happiest little girl who loved princesses, dancing, the outdoors and of course her family. Aubrianna's happy place was her great grandfather's lake house, as well as annual family trips to Maine. She took gymnastics at All American in Wilbraham; she was a member of Girl's on the Run. Aubrianna is three days predeceased by her "Mima" Kim M. Fairbanks, and beloved dog Gotti.

Springfield police believe Kim Fairbanks was killed first just after Nieves pushed his way inside her home.

Aubrianna Lynn's sister was also shot in the attack, but she is expected to survive her wounds. Their 5-year-old brother was not injured. Police also found the family dog killed.

Multiple GoFundMes were created following the tragedy. One has raised more than $42,000 of its $50,000 goal.

"The community is being asked to come together to support the family," wrote Natasha Lopez, the GoFundMe creator. "Money could never replace or erase the nightmare they are walking through, but it can help ease the financial burden. They need our help, they need our love and our prayers."

Lopez said the money would help pay for funeral arraignments and medical bills.

“We will continue to surround them with love and support," she wrote. "There are literally no words for a situation like this. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and for standing along with us.”

Click here to see the GoFundMe.

Funeral arraignments are private.

