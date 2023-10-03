1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Chicopee Crash: Police

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Portion cordoned off a section of the road for hours as they cleaned and cleared the scene. Officers reopened the road just before midnight.

Police have not released any information on the person who died in the crash. Two others involved were taken to Holyoke Medical Center for minor injuries, Chicopee police said.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or how many cars were involved. Chicopee police are investigating the incident.

