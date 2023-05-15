West Newbury Native John Cena Makes Routine Visit To Newburyport Restaurant

West Newbury native, professional wrestler and actor John Cena wore his Sunday best while dining at Black Cow in Newburyport on Saturday, May 13, the restaurant shared on Facebook.

"John Cena never misses a visit to the Black Cow when he’s in town," the restaurant's post read. "Tie and jacket, you gotta love it."

Cena has made his North Shore ties very known. Last month, the 46-year-old wore Kowloon-themed Air Force One Nikes at WrestleMania 39, Boston.com reports.

Cena also donated the limited-edition sneakers back to honor the Saugus landmark after wearing and autographing them, the restaurant shared on Facebook.

