Wanted Gunman In Lynn Shooting Captured After Nearly A Week On Run: Police

Anthony Gutierrez, 23, was captured on Monday, Sept. 18, Massachusetts State Police said. He is charged with
- Assault Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Murder
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Discharging a firearm 500 feet from a building
- Illegal Possession of Ammunition
The shooting happened near Commercial Street and Neptune Boulevard on Wednesday. Police say Gutierrez targeted someone inside a car, but he missed them.
No one was injured, and it's unclear how many bullets were fired.
Several schools in the area near the shooting were put on lockdown.
