Wanted Gunman In Lynn Shooting Captured After Nearly A Week On Run: Police

A man who police say shot at someone inside a car last week in Lynn, forcing police to issue a shelter-in-place order, has been caught. 

Anthony Gutierrez
Anthony Gutierrez Photo Credit: Lynn Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Anthony Gutierrez, 23, was captured on Monday, Sept. 18, Massachusetts State Police said. He is charged with

  • Assault Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Murder
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Discharging a firearm 500 feet from a building
  • Illegal Possession of Ammunition

The shooting happened near Commercial Street and Neptune Boulevard on Wednesday. Police say Gutierrez targeted someone inside a car, but he missed them. 

No one was injured, and it's unclear how many bullets were fired. 

Several schools in the area near the shooting were put on lockdown. 

