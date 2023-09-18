Wanted Gunman In Lynn Shooting Captured After Nearly A Week On Run: Police

Anthony Gutierrez, 23, was captured on Monday, Sept. 18, Massachusetts State Police said. He is charged with

Assault Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Murder

Carrying a firearm without a license

Discharging a firearm 500 feet from a building

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

The shooting happened near Commercial Street and Neptune Boulevard on Wednesday. Police say Gutierrez targeted someone inside a car, but he missed them.

No one was injured, and it's unclear how many bullets were fired.

Several schools in the area near the shooting were put on lockdown.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.