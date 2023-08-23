A Few Clouds 71°

SHARE

Teen, 15, Pleads Not Guilty To Murder In Fatal Lynn Stabbing Of 17-Year-Old: DA

A 15-year-old boy is being tried as an adult in the killing of a 17-year-old at a Lynn gas station Tuesday night, authorities said. 

Lynn police
Lynn police Photo Credit: Lynn Police Department Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Iram Allen Jr., 15, of Lynn, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder in the fatal stabbing of Daniel Marquez Santeliz at Alpha Convenience Store, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. He was ordered held without bail. 

Investigators say a fight broke out between a group of teenagers at the Freeman Square store around 6 p.m. In the melee, police say, Allen stabbed Marquez Santeliz and ran away. 

Doctors at Salem Hospital pronounced Marquez Santeliz dead a short time later. 

Another teen, whose identity is being shielded because of his age, was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, the prosecutor said. They were turned over to the custody of their parents. 

Allen will return to court on Sept. 20. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE