Teen, 15, Pleads Not Guilty To Murder In Fatal Lynn Stabbing Of 17-Year-Old: DA

Iram Allen Jr., 15, of Lynn, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder in the fatal stabbing of Daniel Marquez Santeliz at Alpha Convenience Store, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. He was ordered held without bail.

Investigators say a fight broke out between a group of teenagers at the Freeman Square store around 6 p.m. In the melee, police say, Allen stabbed Marquez Santeliz and ran away.

Doctors at Salem Hospital pronounced Marquez Santeliz dead a short time later.

Another teen, whose identity is being shielded because of his age, was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, the prosecutor said. They were turned over to the custody of their parents.

Allen will return to court on Sept. 20.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.