'Scream'-Masked Armed Robber In Peabody Ordered Held Without Bail: DA

Starlin Batista, 21, of Peabody, is accused of one count of armed and masked robbery, the Essex County District Attorney said. He will return to court next week for a hearing to determine if he is too dangerous to be allowed bail before his trial.

Police said Batista walked into Kay's Jewelers around 1 p.m. on Monday in the Ghostface mask with a gun and demanded gold and jewelry, the prosecutor said. Police found a note in his book bag that said the employees had two minutes to comply before he started shooting.

However, the pistol was only just a BB gun.

Batista was captured on Northshore Road after a brief foot chase, officials said.

