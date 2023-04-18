Mostly Cloudy 57°

SHARE

'Scream'-Masked Armed Robber In Peabody Ordered Held Without Bail: DA

A man accused of robbing a Northshore Mall jewelry store while wearing the mask from the  "Scream" franchise was ordered held on Tuesday, April 18, without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, authorities said. 

Starlin Batista, 21, of Peabody, is accused of donning the killer's mask from the "Scream" film franchise and robbing Kay Jewelers at Northshore Mall on Monday, April 17, authorities said.
Starlin Batista, 21, of Peabody, is accused of donning the killer's mask from the "Scream" film franchise and robbing Kay Jewelers at Northshore Mall on Monday, April 17, authorities said. Photo Credit: Wikimedia/DatBot
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Starlin Batista, 21, of Peabody, is accused of one count of armed and masked robbery, the Essex County District Attorney said. He will return to court next week for a hearing to determine if he is too dangerous to be allowed bail before his trial. 

Police said Batista walked into Kay's Jewelers around 1 p.m. on Monday in the Ghostface mask with a gun and demanded gold and jewelry, the prosecutor said. Police found a note in his book bag that said the employees had two minutes to comply before he started shooting. 

However, the pistol was only just a BB gun. 

Batista was captured on Northshore Road after a brief foot chase, officials said. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE