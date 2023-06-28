Saugus Water Main Break Closes More Route 1 Lanes, Local Business Affected

Drivers and local business owners alike were affected by a water main that broke in the morning of Wednesday, June 28, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The two right Southbound lanes were closed due to an overhead sign structure that was damaged during the water main break, according to a Tweet sent by Mass DOT at 11 a.m.

The owner of Prince Pizzeria on Broadway, Steven Castraberti, said that the restaurant was prevented from opening because of the break.

The pizzeria did not have running water and its parking lot pooled with excess water,

Castraberti suggested that the sign, which he said was installed 20 years ago, actually caused the break, rather than the other way around.

Mass511 warned drivers to look out for debris on the roadway.

Click here for up-to-date traffic information from Mass511.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.