Santana Guerrero Temporo Killed Diosmary Mejia: DA

A 53-year-old man wanted in the murder of a 21-year-old woman at her Lawrence apartment has been arrested in Texas, authorities announced on Friday, Dec. 29. 

Josh Lanier
Santana Guerrero Temporo will face charges in the death of 21-year-old Diosmary Mejia when he is returned to Massachusetts, the Essex County District Attorney said. Temporo is being held in Texas on a fugitive from justice charge. 

Police found Meija's body in her 243 Salem St. apartment after family members called officers to perform a welfare check around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. Investigators said her death was an "apparent homicide," but they did not say how she was killed. 

Family members told news outlets Mejia has two children. 

