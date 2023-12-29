Santana Guerrero Temporo will face charges in the death of 21-year-old Diosmary Mejia when he is returned to Massachusetts, the Essex County District Attorney said. Temporo is being held in Texas on a fugitive from justice charge.

Police found Meija's body in her 243 Salem St. apartment after family members called officers to perform a welfare check around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. Investigators said her death was an "apparent homicide," but they did not say how she was killed.

Family members told news outlets Mejia has two children.

