Ret. Lynn Fire Chief Lends Hand In Peabody Police Chase After Officer Hurt: Cops

"Different family. Same brotherhood."

Retired Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer
Retired Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer Photo Credit: Peabody Police Department
Josh Lanier
That's what Peabody police are saying after a former Lynn fire chief saw an officer in need and risked his life to jump in to lend a hand. Peabody police posted a photo of the retired firefighter Stephen Archer this week to thank him for what he did last month. 

The post reads that a Peabody officer was "injured in a foot pursuit that turned physical" on County Street. Archer saw the chase and turned his car into the path of the suspect, which allowed police to make an arrest. 

Archer then turned his attention to the injured officer and stayed with him until help could arrive. 

