Restaurant, Taproom In Beverly Has Closed

The owners of a popular bar and restaurant in Beverly announced that it had closed because of rising rent costs and falling profits. 

The Falconer taproom and restaurant at 280 Cabot Street in Beverly has closed.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Instagram/The Falconer
Owners of The Falconer on Cabot Street put out an Instagram post explaining how they were unable to "find a sustainable path forward," and thanked their staff and loyal customers. 

To our friends and supporters - this has been a tough day as we regretfully made the decision to close The Falconer. Our team has been working hard over the last few months to find a way to continue, but with a lease that is expiring and continued financial losses we could not find a sustainable path forward. We have been working with our employees today and we are happy to announce that we have found roles for many of them at our Newburyport location, so you can still see some of your favorite faces!There are many people that have put a lot into The Falconer over the last two years, including our tireless team of managers, servers and kitchen wizards. We have grown to know and love our regulars and will miss seeing them and catching up with their lives.

It is unfortunate that we weren’t able to address this publicly in our planned time frame, but we were focused on communicating with our staff prior to releasing any public info. Our initial response wasn’t appropriate, and we apologize. This has been personally challenging and there has been a lot of lost sleep. We did the best we could and will cherish all of the good times we had.

Thank you Beverly!

