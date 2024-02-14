'Sad News': Cambridge Restuarant To Close After 4 Years

The restaurant announced on Instagram that it would close its doors on Feb. 29 after nearly four years in business at 233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave.

Sad news! After almost 4 years on the corner here, Vincent’s time is up. We’re locking it up for the last time on February 29th. When we opened up in May of 2020 selling groceries, wine, used records, and breakfast tacos, we didn’t know where we’d end up. It’s been a wild ride, and we’ll always be proud of this little wine bar, bistro, and brunch joint that we grew into.Endless thanks to all of the kind and awesome folks who’ve worked with us over the years and to all of you who’ve supported us along the way. Swing through in the next couple of weeks if you can, and mark your calendar for our last day so we can drink the place dry before we take that leap into restaurant oblivion.

Though, this isn't the end of Vincent's. The owners said they have plans for the space but declined to go into detail about what that would be.

We’ve got plans for this space and we’ll tell you more on that later. We’ve also been saying #bodegabrunchforever since we first started slinging breakfast tacos and kolaches three summers ago, so you better know this isn’t the end of that either.

Vincent's boasts 4.5 stars on Yelp! with several glowing reviews.

