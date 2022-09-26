Contact Us
Young Men Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Tree In Newburyport: Fire Officials

David Cifarelli
Newburyport Fire Department
Newburyport Fire Department Photo Credit: Newburyport Fire Department on Facebook

Two men are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Newburyport over the weekend, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the crash on Turkey Hill Road near the West Newbury line around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III said in a statement. 

Upon arrival, first responders found two men in their early 20s trapped inside a Lexus IS 300 that had struck a tree. Crews the safely removed both men from the car, Bradbury said.

One man was taken by ground to a local hospital while the other was airlifted to a Boston hospital, Bradbury added. Their exact conditions were unknown. 

The crash is under investigation. 

