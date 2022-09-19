Several Lawrence, Southbridge Men Busted In Ring That Mailed 20 Pounds of Cocaine: DEA

The DEA said they busted a ring of 21 men who trafficked nearly 20 pounds of cocaine into eastern and central Massachusetts through the mail.

Federal authorities identified the following men earlier this month and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the DEA said. Those men were:

Jonathan Pizarro Gonzalez, 30, of Southbridge

Isaac Gonzalez, 31, of Southbridge

Ismael Maysonet, 40, of Southbridge

Nataly Vazquez Pizarro, 40, of Southbridge

Jonathan Rivera Otero, 27, of Puerto Rico

Jassiel Ortiz Cardona, 28, of Puerto Rico

Josue Maisonet, 26, of Southbridge

Kimberly Heck, 38, of Southbridge

Edgardo Ramirez, 44, of Southbridge

Jacob Fuentes, 47, of Southbridge

Richard Watts, 27, of Southbridge

Juan Lara Tejada a/k/a “Mayimbe,” 31, of Lawrence;

William Torres, 42, of Lawrence;

Julio Rivera Morales, 49, of Philadelphia

Hector Luis Torres Rosario, 40, of Lawrence

Leduis Esteves Cabrera, 26, of Lawrence

Deborah Torres, 34, of Lawrence

Clinton Ortiz, 38, of Southbridge

Reinaldo Rosado, 39, of Southbridge

Roberto Lopez, 34, of Southbridge

Henry Rodriguez-Ruiz, 47, of Southbridge

Federal investigators said the men regularly shipped large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl through the mail to buyers and drug dealers. The men in Puerto Rico would send large quantities of the drug to Massachusets and other places in the country using the US Postal Service as unwitting mules, the DEA said.

During the investigation, the DEA said the men moved nine kilograms of cocaine and 800 grams of fentanyl through the mail. It's unclear how long they were under investigation.

“Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities here in Massachusetts,” said Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Boston Field Division. “Let these arrests and seizures serve as an example and be a warning to those who distribute poisons like fentanyl and cocaine, that DEA will aggressively and actively pursue and hold you accountable."

The men face from 10 years to life in prison if found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl, federal officials said. The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams of cocaine and 40 grams of fentanyl brings a minimum of five years behind bars and up to 40 years in prison. They also face millions in potential fines if found guilty.

