The "Mass Cash" ticket was sold in Methuen at Howe Street Superette at 163 Howe Street. The store will receive a bonus for the sale.

The winner got all five numbers correct in the nightly "Mass Cash" drawing. Those are: 7, 8, 14, 32, 34.

The winner's name was not released.

They are one of 512 people who won $650 or more in the state lottery on Thursday. Click here to see a full list of winners.

